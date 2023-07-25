2023 July 25 13:42

Wartsila propulsion solutions deliver significant reductions in emissions for two tankers owned and operated by Vitol

Propulsion efficiency solutions from technology group Wärtsilä are delivering significant efficiency gains to the shipping industry. A study of operational data has indicated significant emission reductions for two Medium Range (MR) product tankers fitted with Wärtsilä technology, and an average efficiency gain of 6% has been recorded, according to the company's release.

The vessels, Elandra Sea and Elandra Star, owned by global energy company Vitol, and managed by Latvian operator LSC Group, had tailored Wärtsilä EnergoFlow and EnergoProFin systems installed during summer 2022.

EnergoFlow is an innovative pre-swirl stator that creates an optimal inflow for the propeller, reducing fuel consumption and emissions in all operating conditions. The EnergoProFin is an energy saving propeller cap with fins that rotate together with the propeller. It reduces the energy losses created by the propeller hub vortex, increasing overall propulsion efficiency and significantly reducing underwater noise.



