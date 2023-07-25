2023 July 25 11:41

Hoglund successfully delivers the fourth and final vessel with advanced Fuel Gas Supply and Control System to GSI

Proteus Rong Na, the last in a series of 4 LR II 119,900 DWT LNG-fuelled crude oil tankers with Høglund Fuel Gas Supply and Control system has been delivered to the owner on the 14th of July from Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI). The vessel has already entered operations, according to Høglund's release.

“We are thrilled about the successful delivery of the fourth vessel, equipped with our Fuel Gas Supply & Control System, known for its efficiency and precision. It has been a fantastic journey, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations and thanks to the shipyard for their exceptional collaboration. Together, we have achieved a significant milestone in sustainable shipping, setting new standards for the industry's future." – says Høglund Senior Project Manager, Pang Wei.