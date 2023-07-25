2023 July 25 10:25

Khazaen Dry Port signs agreement with Tanuf Water for high-quality storage and transport services

Khazaen Dry Port (KDP), part of Asyad Group, signed a new service agreement with Oman’s National Mineral Water Company SAOG (Tanuf) to provide storage, transport and handling services through KDP’s top-notch facilities, according to the company's release.

With this agreement, Tanuf will capitalize on Asyad Group’s state-of-the-art integrated logistics ecosystem through KDP, reducing distribution times and logistics costs. Tanuf will also leverage KDP’s strategic location in proximity to Oman’s major consumer hubs, commercial ports and Muscat International Airport to optimize transportation and storage operations.

As Oman’s first land port, KDP covers in its initial phase an area of 100,000 sqm in South Batinah and has witnessed remarkable progress in business and operations since its launch in 2021. Today, it features an annual handling capacity of 70,000 containers. In January-May 2023, KDP recorded an impressive growth rate of 6% in total inbound containers and 4% in the total volume of inbound goods, compared to the same period in 2022.

KDP continues to improve its value proposition and attract local and global customers, in line with Asyad Group’s strategy of supporting the private sector and enabling Oman’s various industries, thereby cementing the Sultanate’s standing as a prominent manufacturing and distribution center and a key global logistics hub.