2023 July 24 17:35

Throughput of Leningrad Region ports in January-June 2023 rose by 5.8% YoY

Image source: Leningrad Region Government



In January-June 2023, the port of the Leningrad Region increase their throughput by 5.8%, year-on-year. The port of Ust-Luga handled the bulk of the volumes, according to the Telegram channel of the regional government.

“Shippers continue to increase exports to new markets. For example, transshipment of grain to Africa began through the port of Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region for the first time in history,” said Dmitry Yalov, Deputy Chairman of the Government for Economics.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, throughput of the Black Sea ports in HI’23 totaled 129.8 million tonnes (+5.2%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 61.6 million tonnes (+5.5%), Primorsk — 34.2 million tonnes (+12.2%), Vysotsk — 6.5 million tonnes (-18.2%).