2023 July 24 15:01

Third subsidized NSR voyage to begin in the second half of August

The voyage will last up to 75 days

The third, extra, subsidized voyage on the Northern Sea Route will begin in the second half of August 2023, according to the Ministry of Transport and Road Construction of the Kamchatka Territory.

“In view of the demand for subsidized cargo transportation along the Northern Sea Route, noted in 2022, it is planned to organize an additional, third voyage in the second or third part of August 2023,” reads the statement.

The voyage is to last up to 75 days. The route will be based on shippers’ applications taking into account the following list of ports of departure and destination: Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, the ports of Arkhangelsk, Murmansk, Dikson, Tiksi, Pevek, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Magadan, Vostochny, Nakhodka, Vladivostok; as well as the characteristics of the deployed vessel: a dry cargo vessel with a maximum length not exceeding 180 meters, a deadweight of 8,500 tons and a possibility of simultaneous connection of 50 refrigerated containers.

This year’s first voyage of nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput between Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok subsidized by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic began on June 24.