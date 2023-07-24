2023 July 24 15:24

Colombo Dockyard launches hybrid ship for Misje Rederi AS

The new EcoBulk hybrid vessel Misje Viola was launched at a ceremony held on 22 July at Colombo’s yard in Sri Lanka, according to Offshore Energy.

The 90-meter long bulk carrier is the third in a series of six new eco bulkers Colombo Dockyard is constructing for Misje Rederi. The second vessel in this class,, Misje Verde, was delivered to the shipping company in April, while the christening ceremony was held in June this year.



The first bulker, Misje Vita, was delivered in September last year, while the keel for the fourth vessel was laid in November 2022.



The EcoBulk hybrid bulk carriers feature a hybrid energy storage battery system. The concept and the basic design of the ships were developed by Wärtsilä Ship Design Norway AS. The fully integrated hybrid solution will enable the vessels to sail in and out of port and to perform cargo operations emissions-free, according to the shipbuilder.

Furthermore, the vessels are designed to be converted to full zero-emissions operation as the technology develops. The shipowner placed an order for up to ten eco-bulk carriers in August 2020. The deal included six firm ships with an option for four additional vessels.