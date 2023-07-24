2023 July 24 14:00

Construction of a digital shipyard at Onezhsky Shipyard meets the schedule

The work is to be completed in 2024

The construction of a digital shipyard at Karelia based Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) meets the schedule, says press center of Military Construction Company.

By today, the monolithic foundations have been completed as well as the retaining wall of 650 sheet piles. Underway is the construction of the building and external engineering system. The project foresees the construction of hull workshops covering an area of 25 thousand square meters, a compressor station of 290 square meters; a data center of 18 thousand square meters; an industrial gas station of 1,287 square meters; treatment facilities of 357 square meters.

Large-scale modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard began in early 2022. In-depth modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard provides for introduction of digital shipbuilding technologies, robotization and automation of production. The project was developed by St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University and JSC "Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Technology Center" (St. Petersburg). RF Government’s allocations for that purpose exceed RUB 5 billion until 2024.