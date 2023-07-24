2023 July 24 13:05

FSB found traces of explosives on ship sailing from Turkey to Rostov-on-Don

The ship is banned from crossing the Kerch Strait

On 22 July 2023, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) which inspects vessels crossing the Kerch Strait, found traces of explosives (dinitrotoluene and tetryl) on a ship sailing from Turkey to the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don for loading with grain, according to the website of FSB.

Besides, signs of outside interference in the constructive parts of the ship were found, according to the statement.

In late May 2023, the ship was docked in the Ukrainian port of Kiliya while in July, in the Turkish port of Tuzla, the crew consisting of 12 Ukrainian nationals was changed completely as well as the name of the ship .

"The abovementioned circumstances may indicate the possibility of using the foreign civilian ship for delivery of explosives to the territory of Ukraine," the FSB said.

A decision was made to ban the ship from continuing its journey.