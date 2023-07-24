2023 July 24 12:02

Belarus transshipped 6 million tonnes of cargo via the ports of Russia in HI’23

A total of 19 Russian ports are involved in various regions of the country

In HI’2023, Belarus transshipped 6 million tonnes of cargo via the ports of Russia, Alexey Lyakhnovich, First Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus, told TV channel Belarus 1.

According to him, a total of 19 Russian ports are involved in various regions of the country.

“It is the North-South corridor towards Astrakhan, across the Caspian Sea, and the ports of Saint-Petersburg, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. We also transport goods by the land route towards China. Over the first half of the year we shipped about 6 million tonnes via the ports and about 1.5 million tonnes – by the land route to China,” said Alexei Lyakhnovich.

He emphasized that the Baltic Sea ports are used most of all since they are the closest to Belarus. As for the port of Murmansk, it is being considered by the state authorities as one of the variants although “its logistics is more costly due to the distance”.