2023 July 24 11:12

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals and Samskip join forces to launch first Shore Power Green initiative

RST and Samskip announce the successful launch of their Green Shore Power initiative, which aims to dramatically reduce CO2 emissions produced by vessels docked by providing new clean shore powered energy solutions.

The joint initiative is an example of what companies can do if they have a common goal and join forces in the energy transition towards CO2 neutrality. The shore power solution is the first of its kind in the Netherlands ports.

The celebration of this milestone event was on Friday, July 21st, where delegations from Samskip, RST, Port of Rotterdam (HBR), Municipality of Rotterdam and HES gathered. During the celebration, “Samskip Innovator” provided an onsite demonstration of the smooth transition between ship power and the new shore power.

The new shore power endeavor was largely possible through the expertise of Harbour Electronical Services (HES) which both prepared and outfitted Samskip’s shortsea vessel “Innovator” to receive shore power. The power supply unit at the quay of RST has been installed by Jolectra.

Onshore power supply systems are a critical step towards the decarbonization of the shipping sector. Given that docked vessels currently leave their engines running to generate onboard electricity while burning gasoil constantly, the impact of green onshore power becomes abundantly clear. For the entire shipping sector, shore-side electricity is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 5 megatons of CO2 per year (3.7% of global shipping emissions).

With this innovation, Samskip also takes a leading position in preparing for the FuelEU Maritime regulation, which will require shore-power connectivity from 2030 on.