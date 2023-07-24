2023 July 24 11:24

New port facilities of 163 million tonnes in capacity to be created in Primorye by 2030

Six new ports are under construction in the region

New port facilities of 163 million tonnes in capacity to be created in the Primorsky Territory (Primorye) by 2030, according to the statement of RF Government in its Telegram.

On July 24-27, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is on a business visit in the Far East and Siberia federal districts. On Monday, he got acquainted with investment projects of the Primorye.

“The largest investment projects are under implementation at Zvezda shipyard, Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant, and Primorsky Metallurgical Plant. The development of the Special Administrative Region is still an important factor. In 2023, the number of its residents has tripled, and its assets are nearing RUB 5 trillion. The Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic is preparing to submit to the Government a plan for the development of key industries in the Primorsky Territory, particularly logistics. New port facilities of 163 million tonnes in capacity is planned for creation by 2030,” reads the statement.

Oleg Kozhemyako earlier reported about the simultaneous construction of six new ports in the Primorsky Territory. They are to ensure additional 100 million tonnes of cargo turnover. Port Sukhodol which is to be put into operation in September 2023, has a design capacity of 12 million tonnes that can be later increased to 20 million tonnes.