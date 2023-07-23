2023 July 23 15:38

MSC upgrades ScanBaltic to USA service, now calling Jacksonville weekly

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company’s ScanBaltic to USA container service, now calling the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) bi-weekly, will increase its sailing frequency into Jacksonville to weekly beginning in early August 2023. The service connects Jacksonville with seven destinations in Northern Europe, JAXPORT reports.



The port rotation is Klaipeda, Lithuania; Gdynia, Poland; Gothenburg, Sweden; Bremerhaven, Germany; Felixstowe, England; Antwerp, Belgium; Le Havre, France; New York; Philadelphia; Norfolk; and Jacksonville.



ScanBaltic to USA calls the SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal (JCT) at JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal. SSA Atlantic provides stevedoring services at Blount Island.



“Offering this service weekly helps support growing demand from manufacturers who are choosing Jacksonville because of our port’s capabilities and close proximity to major manufacturing and import distribution centers,” said JAXPORT Chief Commercial Officer Robert Peek. “As our service offerings continue to grow, so does our ability to enhance cargo flow between the U.S. Southeast and the sustainable and growing Northern Europe market.”



ScanBaltic to USA is ideal for moving a variety of goods including automotive parts and components, as well as retail goods such as food and beverage, medical supplies and home furnishings.



MSC offers a total of five regular container services at JAXPORT. In addition to Europe, the ocean carrier also offers services connecting Jacksonville to Asia, North America, the Caribbean, and Central America.



Located in the heart of the Southeast U.S., JAXPORT is Florida’s No. 1 container port by volume and one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports. Jacksonville offers a 47-foot deepwater shipping channel, two-way ship traffic, and same-day access to 98 million U.S. consumers. Northeast Florida offers 152 million square feet of warehousing and distribution space, including the largest industrial park in the Southeast.