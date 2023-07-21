  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 21 17:34

    Alfa Laval in new partnership on energy storage

    The joint venture, that will be named Alfa Laval Aalborg Header-coil A/S

    Alfa Laval said that it has entered into a strategic joint venture agreement with Aalborg CSP, a concentrated solar power technology company, and will join forces on the development of Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) solutions.

    Thomas Møller, President of the Energy Division at Alfa Laval, comments, "By joining forces with Aalborg CSP, we are taking a significant step towards achieving our shared vision of a sustainable energy future. Together, we will drive the development of cutting-edge long duration energy storage solutions, in the belief that to solve some of the big challenges we are facing, we need to combine knowledge and resources."

    Svante Bundgaard, CEO of Aalborg CSP adds, “The renewable energy system of the future requires long duration energy storage to capture, store and integrate renewable energy sources in a 100 percent sustainable energy system. By partnering with Alfa Laval, we have found the ideal partner for further scaling of our business to meet the increasing demand for sustainable energy storage solutions.”

    The joint venture, that will be named Alfa Laval Aalborg Header-coil A/S, will allow Alfa Laval to expand its expertise and product offerings in molten salt heat exchanger technology. The signing of the joint venture agreement between Alfa Laval and Aalborg CSP took place in May, marking an important milestone in their pursuit of innovative and efficient energy storage technologies.

    According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), energy efficiency and renewables play a vital role in achieving the targets set forth in the Paris Agreement. As part of the decarbonization process, solar photo voltaic (PV) and wind energy are projected to more than double in the next five years, contributing nearly 20 percent of global power generation by 2027.

    Solar PV and wind, being intermittent renewable energy sources, pose challenges as they are not consistently available to meet peak demand.

    Global installed storage capacity is forecasted to grow rapidly, driven by the growing demand for system flexibility and the integration of variable renewable energy (VRE) into power systems worldwide, according to IEA forecasts.

    Aalborg CSP is a leading developer and supplier of innovative, renewable technologies with the vision Changing Energy aiming at changing the way energy is produced and stored today. We design and supply green solutions and integrated energy systems based on solar power, energy storage within Power-to-X (PTXHEAT and PTXSALT), heat exchange and much more for industries and power plants worldwide.

    Since 1988, Aalborg CSP has utilized its immense expertise within design and delivery of boilers, complex systems, renewable energy technologies and energy storage. Thereby, we have a deep understanding of individual energy needs, technology- and system integration as well as optimization with key competences such as performance modelling and system design.

    Aalborg CSP places strong focus on R&D activities and works both internally within the company and externally with Danish and international knowledge-based companies and institutions in continuously creating innovative and sustainable technologies.

    Aalborg CSP offers a wide variety of renewable energy solutions including high- and low temperature energy storage, solar panels, heat pumps, boilers, integrated energy systems as well as customized Power-to-X solutions. We match individual energy needs with the right systems and technologies and integrates and combines solutions to achieve synergies between both sectors and technologies. We do so in order to create optimum value for our clients, while also optimizing the utilization of the world’s energy sources aiming for a CO2 neutral future. Headquartered in Aalborg (Denmark) and with a sales & service office in Spain, Aalborg CSP has realized cost-effective green energy solutions worldwide.

    Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

    Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

    Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 21

18:13 MEYER WERFT hands over Silver Nova
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:52 Kalmar to supply its heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line in Australia
17:40 HII is awarded Naval surface warfare center's integrated training system contract
17:34 Alfa Laval in new partnership on energy storage
17:28 Philly Shipyard kicks off construction of subsea rock installation vessel
16:53 UAE Ministry of Infrastructure & Energy and DNV to establish maritime decarbonization centre
16:20 BIW, HII awarded Navy's contract modifications in support of Guided Missile Destroyer
15:55 Container throughput of Turkish ports in HI’2023 fell by 6.96 million TEU
15:27 Freire Shipyard signs contract to build an oceanographic research vessel for IFREMER
15:04 Vladimir Putin expects the Port of Murmansk capacity to double in five years
14:40 New passenger berth opened on Krestovsky Island in Saint-Petersburg
14:18 Capital Gas Ship Management announces the order of the two first-ever 22,000cbm LCO2 carrier newbuildings
13:45 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 54th FRC to USCG
13:29 MSC celebrates official launch of new Explora Journeys brand, accepts delivery of EXPLORA I
12:55 Vladimir Putin attended ceremony of launching first LNG production line under Arctic LNG-2 project
12:31 LNG bunker barge ‘Clean Canaveral’ completes first LNG bunkering of cargo vessel at Port Canaveral
11:23 Carbon Sink partners with Rose Cay Maritime for advanced low-carbon maritime fuel logistics
11:02 DeloPorts’ grain terminal in Novorossiysk increased its HI’2023 throughput 1.7 times, YoY
10:27 High-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot put on regular line between Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt
10:03 ABS Board of Directors elects John McDonald President
09:29 Sevmorzavod shipyard to commence building first ships as part of USC in autumn 2024

2023 July 20

18:14 Orizzonte Sistemi Navali signs Framework Agreement with Italian Navy
17:48 Norwegian Cruise Line announces extensive enhancements to Norwegian Joy
17:16 LNG becomes cheaper than VLSFO
17:04 Results of Russian ports in Q2’23: infographics and analytics
16:45 Panama June bunker sales drop to nine-month low
16:23 E2open Ocean Shipping Index indicates continued reduction in cross-ocean shipment transit time across all major ocean routes
15:56 IHC Dredging receives a contract to supply a third Beaver® 65 DDSP cutter suction dredger to DACINCO
15:34 Northern Delivery Bill passed by State Duma in two readings
15:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 29, 2023
14:36 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in HI’2023 climbed by 8% YoY
14:13 CNC’s nine provinces feeder service debuts at Kochi Port in Japan
14:01 Australia imposed targeted sanctions on 35 Russian entities
13:42 PD Ports invests £23m in a new dredging vessel
13:25 Kalmar to supply 18 heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line
13:00 Gazprom Neft performed Russia’s first bunkering of a seagoing ship with biofuel
12:55 World first with ABS Class green methanol powered container vessel makes maiden voyage
11:58 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput down 5.5% to 220.7 million tonnes in H1 2023
11:33 Rosatomflot launches programme for repair of nuclear-powered icebreakers
10:29 Torqeedo creates two dedicated business units
10:09 Cosco Shipping provides service for Bangladesh's first large-scale wind power project
10:06 Throughput of Turkish ports in HI’23 totaled 260.9 million tonnes, down 4.6% YoY
09:44 Freire Shipyard signs contract to build an oceanographic research vessel for IFREMER
09:18 Oboronlogistics’ ferries Maria and Lavrenty started transporting passengers

2023 July 19

18:07 SeaVolt launches a first of a kind solar energy test platform
18:02 Pacific Fleet’s vessels left Vladivostok for joint Russian-Chinese naval drills Sever/Vzaimodeistviye-2023
17:40 Canada port strike resumes as union members reject wage agreement
17:20 30% of global shipping fleet needs tech upgrade for CII reporting
17:03 Krasnoye Sormovo and Iran’s delegation discussed construction of ships for Transcaspian International Transport Route
16:57 HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering bags world’s largest liquid carbon dioxide carrier order
16:41 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
16:24 ONE starts a new direct service from Thailand to Hakata
15:59 Container transportation between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Alyat in HI’23 rose 2.9 times YoY
15:34 Port Houston container volumes down to 315,983 TEUs in June 2023
15:14 WinGD and Propulsion Analytics extend their collaboration to offer QUAD within WiDE
15:02 Ferry Baltiysk returns to Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line
14:40 Damen to supply Air Cavity System to Amisco for reduced emissions
14:23 MAN Energy Solutions starts developing retrofit solutions for medium-speed marine engines
14:15 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 2.4% in HI’23