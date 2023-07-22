2023 July 22 11:21

Carnival Jubilee to leave building dock at MEYER WERFT



According to current planning, Carnival Jubilee, MEYER WERFT's latest newbuilding, will leave the covered building dock II (Hall 6) on Friday, 21st July. The manoeuvre is expected to start around 8.30 apm. Afterwards, the new cruise ship will moor at the fitting-out pier in the shipyard harbour, the shipbuilder's press release said.



On Saturday noon, 22 July, Carnival Jubilee will briefly cast off from the pier to con-duct various tests on the bow thrusters and stabilisers.



Changes to the float out schedule and further manoeuvres are possible at any time due to weather conditions or production restrictions.



Carnival Jubilee is the first cruise ship built in Germany for Carnival Cruise Line. Within the MEYER Group, it is also the third Excel-Class ship: the Finnish shipyard MEYER TURKU already delivered Excel-class Mardi Gras in 2020, followed by Carnival Cele-bration in 2022. All three ships are equipped with low-emission LNG propulsion. The highlight for guests on these ships is a roller coaster on board for the first time.



Carnival Jubilee is expected to be delivered at the end of the year. Carnival Cruise Line will then deploy the ship for Caribbean cruises departing from the Texas port of Galves-ton.