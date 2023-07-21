2023 July 21 16:20

BIW, HII awarded Navy's contract modifications in support of Guided Missile Destroyer

BIW and Ingals work is expected to be completed by July 2024

Bath Iron Works (BIW) and Huntington Ingalls Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding (Ingalls), are being awarded cost-plus-award-fee, modifications to previously-awarded contracts, respectively, for shipbuilder engineering and design analysis in order to produce design products in support of the Guided Missile Destroyer (DDG(X)) preliminary design and contract design, the US DoD statement said.



The modification to the contracts will be awarded without full and open competition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3), Industrial mobilization; engineering, development, or research capability; or expert services. The specific contract award amounts for these requirements is considered source-selection sensitive information and will not be made public at this time.



BIW work will be performed in Bath/Brunswick, Maine (99%); Washington, D.C. (1%), and is expected to be completed by July 2024. Ingalls work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (89%); Avondale, Louisiana (10%); and Newport News, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed by July 2024. Fiscal 2023 research development test & evaluation funds will be obligated at time of award for each contract, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Naval Sea Systems Command.