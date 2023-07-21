2023 July 21 18:13

MEYER WERFT hands over Silver Nova

A fuel cell system will be used on board to supplement the LNG machines and will later be able to supply the entire hotel operation



MEYER WERFT says it has handed over its newest cruise ship, the Silver Nova, to the shipping company Silversea Cruises (Monaco/Miami). Thanks to its innovative fuel concept, the Silver Nova is one of the most environmentally friendly cruise ships in the world.



Before the handover in Eemshaven, the Silver Nova proved its seaworthiness during technical and nautical sea trials and successfully completed extensive tests. The ship is 243 metres long, 30 metres wide and has room for 728 passengers.



"We are very pleased to once again deliver a ship that will set new standards on the way to climate-neutral cruising. With the propulsion system, a combination of LNG, fuel cell system and batteries, the ship has the best possible measures to reduce emissions," says Jan Meyer, Managing Director of MEYER WERFT.



A fuel cell system will be used on board to supplement the LNG machines and will later be able to supply the entire hotel operation. Pollutant emissions during berthing times in port are thus completely avoided. In addition, a battery system increases the overall ef-ficiency of the ship by absorbing peak loads, thus significantly reducing fuel consump-tion. A newly developed Micro Auto Gasification System (MAGS) converts waste on board into thermal energy, further increasing the vessel's efficiency.



Silver Nova represents the next iteration of Silversea’s unique take on luxury, with the largest choice of bars, restaurants, and lounges in ultra-luxury cruising; some of the most spacious guest suites at sea; and a range of innovative features - including an asymmetrical design and horizontal layout - that are unprecedented for the leading ul-tra-luxury cruise line. Silver Nova accommodates 728 guests in 364 spacious suites across 13 categories - the most suite categories in Silversea’s history - including a new generation of premium suites on the ship’s aft.