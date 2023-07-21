2023 July 21 16:53

UAE Ministry of Infrastructure & Energy and DNV to establish maritime decarbonization centre

The partners are planning to launch the Centre at the beginning of 2024

At a ceremony at the IMO headquarters in London, H.E Suhail Al Mazrouei, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO DNV Maritime, representing the Foundation Det Norske Veritas, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on establishing a new UAE Decarbonization Centre.



The Marine Environment Protection Committee’s (MEPC) 80th session this month showed that shipping is now on an accelerating path towards full decarbonization. However, the challenge of realizing this goal is complex and can only be achieved through a cooperative cross-industry effort.



The new UAE Maritime Decarbonization Centre, the new joint initiative from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates and Foundation Det Norske Veritas (DNV), is designed to put this collaborative focus at the centre of sustainable decarbonization. It will work to connect stakeholders from across the maritime industry and beyond, to become a driving force for reducing green-house gas (GHG) emissions globally.



"The establishment of the UAE Maritime Decarbonization Centre reflects our unwavering commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable practices within the maritime industry,” said H.E Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of Energy. “By collaborating with DNV, we aim to leverage their expertise and global network to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of decarbonization technologies. The Centre will play a pivotal role in advancing our national and regional sustainability goals, while contributing to the global efforts in combating climate change."



“The Foundation Det Norske Veritas is driven by a desire to help society tackle major global transformations,” said Remi Eriksen, President and CEO of the Foundation Det Norske Veritas and DNV. “The recent IMO decision to greatly strengthen international shipping’s emissions targets will spur the maritime industry to accelerate its transition. At DNV we deeply believe that cross-industry collaboration is vital to realizing this goal and are working to share our deep and broad industry expertise through maritime decarbonization centres in key regions of the world. The founding of the UAE Decarbonization Centre, in cooperation with the Ministry, is another significant milestone for the industry and we look forward to welcoming new partners in the future.”



The Centre will take a multi-faceted approach, working on leading joint industry research programmes, collaboration with governmental, industry, and academic stakeholders, and attracting and developing new talent to the industry. In addition, the Centre will focus on programmes that incubate and accelerate the development of new technologies and provide a centralized hub for information on decarbonization solutions.



“We are very pleased to collaborate with the UAE’s Ministry of Infrastructure & Energy to establish the Maritime Decarbonization Centre,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime. “Initiatives like the Centre are essential as we look to accelerate towards a decarbonized future. We need to build via cooperation, foster innovation, and scale local strengths into global leadership. With its strategic location and strong support from industry leaders, the Centre is poised to become a hub for maritime decarbonization efforts.”



The partners are planning to launch the Centre at the beginning of 2024.



Foundation Det Norske Veritas (DNV) is a renowned foundation that owns DNV Group, a leading provider of risk management and quality assurance services. With a rich heritage and expertise in various industries, DNV Group is committed to driving sustainable development and supporting initiatives that contribute to a low-carbon economy.



We are the independent expert in risk management and quality assurance. Driven by our purpose, to safeguard life, property and the environment, we empower our customers and their stakeholders with facts and reliable insights so that critical decisions can be made with confidence. As a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful organizations, we use our knowledge to advance safety and performance, set industry benchmarks, and inspire and invent solutions to tackle global transformations.



DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry. We enhance safety, quality, energy efficiency and environmental performance of the global shipping industry – across all vessel types and offshore structures. We invest heavily in research and development to find solutions, together with the industry, that address strategic, operational or regulatory challenges.