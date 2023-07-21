2023 July 21 15:04

Vladimir Putin expects the Port of Murmansk capacity to double in five years

Implementation of LNG production projects will have an impact on loading of ports and NSR traffic volumes

Vladimir Putin expects the capacity of the Port of Murmansk to double in five years if the planned projects are implemented. That was announced by the President at the meeting on the loading of the NOVATEK-Murmansk Offshore Superfacility Construction Centre. The transcript of the meeting is published on the official website of the Kremlin.

“We have looked over the plant for the production of LNG facilities which NOVATEK has built here, near Murmansk. Of course, this is very important for the development of the region and for the Port of Murmansk. If such projects are implemented, then, indeed, in five or six years, the capacities will at least double – what volume was transported last year? 56 million, I believe – especially since a new port is being built here, its construction is in full swing,” said the President.

He emphasized the importance of LNG projects “because they produce an overarching effect on the entire economy … making it possible for us to develop related industries”. The President expressed his belief that the Arctic LNG-2 project would be implemented on schedule and with the necessary quality.

“Obviously, this will have an impact on the capacity and traffic volumes of the Northern Sea Route, something we fully expect because once the second plant, Arctic LNG-2, is completed, the Northern Sea Route will have much more load. More icebreakers are needed, icebreakers of the largest class. In general, projects of this kind and of this scale are capable of producing such impressive multiplier effect,” added Vladimir Putin.