2023 July 21 14:40

New passenger berth opened on Krestovsky Island in Saint-Petersburg

Photo by IAA PortNews

It can service over 10,000 passengers this year

Group of companies Astra Marine has opened its new passenger berth for water transport and sightseeing ships on the Krestovsky Island in Saint-Petersburg, IAA PortNews correspondent reports.

During the inauguration ceremony, Saint-Petersburg Vice Governor Kirill Polyakov emphasized the significance of the city transport infrastructure development and referred to the berth as a possible attraction point for the city residents and guests since there are numerous sights within walking distance in the area.

Photo by IAA PortNews

Andrey Kuznetsov, General Director of Astra Marine Group, announced new routes offered by the company with the opening of the new berth: “The new berth expands the geography of water transport routes in Saint-Petersburg and opens new leisure opportunities for tourists and citizens. Each route with a stop on the Krestovsky Island has a unique concept. “A cruise of impressions” is primarily intended for a family recreation which is getting increasingly popular — our vessels offer a fast delivery from the city center to the parks and entertainment locations in Saint-Petersburg. “Mysteries of northern islands” is perfect for those interested in little-known facts about Saint-Petersburg. “A ferry link” between the parks will obviously cause excitement. Compared to land transport it lets move from one location to another at least twice as fast. We plan that the Krestovsky Island berth will serve over 10,000 passengers this year.”

The implementation of the Krestovsky Island berth project took two years. It is a structure of an overpass type for two-deck and one-deck ships including small-size ships. The berth infrastructure features a barrier-free environment concept — it provides for a smooth embarkation and disembarkation of passengers with disabilities.

Established in 1994, Astra Marine Group is the first operator of water tours in Saint-Petersburg to offer cruises and water routes with a regular schedule. Key activities of the Group are transportation of passengers by water, shipbuilding and ship repair. The company owns a fleet of 30 ships with a total passenger capacity exceeding 2,000 people. In 2022, Astra Marine ships carried over 815 thousand passengers.

Photo by IAA PortNews