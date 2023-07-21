2023 July 21 15:27

Freire Shipyard signs contract to build an oceanographic research vessel for IFREMER

The French-flagged vessel will deal with all disciplines of oceanography in Atlantic coastal areas



Freire Shipyard recently signed a contract with the French national institute for ocean science IFREMER for the construction of a new vessel for the French Oceanographic Fleet, operated by IFREMER for the benefit of the French scientific community. This contract represents the culmination of the public call for tender for the construction of an offshore research vessel (Navire Semi-Hauturier or “NSH” according to the nomenclature of the tender released by IFREMER). IFREMER analysed and ranked bids from international reputed shipyards and selected Freire’s as the best bid as determined based on price and technical weighted criteria.



The French-flagged oceanographic will have a length over all of 40.30 meters and reduced draft. The Vessel will deal with all disciplines of oceanography in Atlantic coastal areas: geosciences and paleoclimatology, physical oceanography and biogeochemistry, biological oceanography, and ecosystem functioning, from the coastline to the continental shelf. She will also perform duties related to fishery on the continental shelf and will accommodate a crew of 12 people and 10 scientists, allowing for training campaigns with teachers and students on board.



The oceanographic research vessel stands out for the wide range of energy savings technologies and low-consumption solutions implemented: from the hull design, the design of the power plant, the power distribution system, the heat recovery system, the level from thermal insulation to the efficiency of air conditioning.



The diesel electric propulsion system will combine three main variable speed generator sets (suitable for operation on biodiesel), two shaft lines driven by electric motors and a DC electric distribution system, which together with a battery pack will offer great performance of the power plant, optimization of consumption, good redundancy, and outstanding acoustic performance (not only in terms of compliance with BV COMF 2 class notation but also with DNV SILENT-F standard). The dynamic positioning system and the electric bow thruster facilitate the manoeuvrability of the boat.



She will have an oceanographic marine telescopic main crane at the stern for marine use designed to launch and to recover scientific equipment (corer, buoys, etc.) and general handling on the aft part of the vessel. In addition, she will have a type A stern gantry, a T-type lateral gantry and a telescopic rail beam for CTD manoeuvring. For fishing operations, this boat will also have two trawling winches and a removable net drum.



With this new order, Freire Shipyard continues to lead and solidifying its position as one of World’s soundest and most technically solvent shipbuilder for the scientific community.



Construcciones Navales P. Freire (Freire shipyard) is a family owned company established in 1895 by Mr. Paulino Freire in Vigo (Spain). Today, Freire builds and repairs highly complex offshore, oceanographic, hydrographic, research and fishing vessels as well as luxurious yachts, tall ships, patrol vessels and tugs for the most demanding owners around the world.