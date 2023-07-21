  • Home
  • News
  • Capital Gas Ship Management announces the order of the two first-ever 22,000cbm LCO2 carrier newbuildings
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 21 14:18

    Capital Gas Ship Management announces the order of the two first-ever 22,000cbm LCO2 carrier newbuildings

    The company expects the maritime transportation of CO2 to become a rapidly growing market

    Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. announces the order of the two first-ever state-of-the-art 22,000-cbm liquid CO2 (LCO2) carriers at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, S.Korea to be delivered in 2025-2026.

    The order of two state-of-the-art, largest CO2 carriers ever contracted constitutes not only a historical milestone for the Capital Group (‘Capital), but for the industry as a whole. It also underscores the company’s commitment to playing a leading role in the global decarbonization efforts, as actions always speak louder than words. The company expects the maritime transportation of CO2 to become a rapidly growing market, in which it aims to hold the premier position.

    These trailblazing vessels are designed to carry up to 22,000 cubic meters of liquified CO2 at -55 degrees Celsius, making them unparalleled in terms of capacity and functionality, while also boasting the capability to transport ammonia and LPG, setting a new standard in trading flexibility. They are also equipped with numerous energy-saving devices and have been prepared among others for LNG and other alternative propulsion fuels, while they are carbon capture and AMP (cold ironing) ready.

    The specification of these vessels is the outcome of meticulous planning and innovative execution of the company’s technical team, embodying the company's commitment to in-house expertise and progressive thinking. In choosing Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for this ambitious project, the company reaffirms the importance Capital assigns in aligning with top-tier partners, who reflect its own commitment to excellence.

    This investment in state-of-the-art technology marks another landmark in Capital’s strategic commitment to building a futureproof “energy transition” fleet, as Capital controls a fleet of 18 latest generation dual fuel (DF) LNG carriers equipped with two-stroke engines and a fleet of six DF/LNG Suezmaxes and six DF/LNG Aframaxes/LR2s.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 21

18:13 MEYER WERFT hands over Silver Nova
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:52 Kalmar to supply its heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line in Australia
17:40 HII is awarded Naval surface warfare center's integrated training system contract
17:34 Alfa Laval in new partnership on energy storage
17:28 Philly Shipyard kicks off construction of subsea rock installation vessel
16:53 UAE Ministry of Infrastructure & Energy and DNV to establish maritime decarbonization centre
16:20 BIW, HII awarded Navy's contract modifications in support of Guided Missile Destroyer
15:55 Container throughput of Turkish ports in HI’2023 fell by 6.96 million TEU
15:27 Freire Shipyard signs contract to build an oceanographic research vessel for IFREMER
15:04 Vladimir Putin expects the Port of Murmansk capacity to double in five years
14:40 New passenger berth opened on Krestovsky Island in Saint-Petersburg
14:18 Capital Gas Ship Management announces the order of the two first-ever 22,000cbm LCO2 carrier newbuildings
13:45 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 54th FRC to USCG
13:29 MSC celebrates official launch of new Explora Journeys brand, accepts delivery of EXPLORA I
12:55 Vladimir Putin attended ceremony of launching first LNG production line under Arctic LNG-2 project
12:31 LNG bunker barge ‘Clean Canaveral’ completes first LNG bunkering of cargo vessel at Port Canaveral
11:23 Carbon Sink partners with Rose Cay Maritime for advanced low-carbon maritime fuel logistics
11:02 DeloPorts’ grain terminal in Novorossiysk increased its HI’2023 throughput 1.7 times, YoY
10:27 High-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot put on regular line between Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt
10:03 ABS Board of Directors elects John McDonald President
09:29 Sevmorzavod shipyard to commence building first ships as part of USC in autumn 2024

2023 July 20

18:14 Orizzonte Sistemi Navali signs Framework Agreement with Italian Navy
17:48 Norwegian Cruise Line announces extensive enhancements to Norwegian Joy
17:16 LNG becomes cheaper than VLSFO
17:04 Results of Russian ports in Q2’23: infographics and analytics
16:45 Panama June bunker sales drop to nine-month low
16:23 E2open Ocean Shipping Index indicates continued reduction in cross-ocean shipment transit time across all major ocean routes
15:56 IHC Dredging receives a contract to supply a third Beaver® 65 DDSP cutter suction dredger to DACINCO
15:34 Northern Delivery Bill passed by State Duma in two readings
15:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 29, 2023
14:36 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in HI’2023 climbed by 8% YoY
14:13 CNC’s nine provinces feeder service debuts at Kochi Port in Japan
14:01 Australia imposed targeted sanctions on 35 Russian entities
13:42 PD Ports invests £23m in a new dredging vessel
13:25 Kalmar to supply 18 heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line
13:00 Gazprom Neft performed Russia’s first bunkering of a seagoing ship with biofuel
12:55 World first with ABS Class green methanol powered container vessel makes maiden voyage
11:58 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput down 5.5% to 220.7 million tonnes in H1 2023
11:33 Rosatomflot launches programme for repair of nuclear-powered icebreakers
10:29 Torqeedo creates two dedicated business units
10:09 Cosco Shipping provides service for Bangladesh's first large-scale wind power project
10:06 Throughput of Turkish ports in HI’23 totaled 260.9 million tonnes, down 4.6% YoY
09:44 Freire Shipyard signs contract to build an oceanographic research vessel for IFREMER
09:18 Oboronlogistics’ ferries Maria and Lavrenty started transporting passengers

2023 July 19

18:07 SeaVolt launches a first of a kind solar energy test platform
18:02 Pacific Fleet’s vessels left Vladivostok for joint Russian-Chinese naval drills Sever/Vzaimodeistviye-2023
17:40 Canada port strike resumes as union members reject wage agreement
17:20 30% of global shipping fleet needs tech upgrade for CII reporting
17:03 Krasnoye Sormovo and Iran’s delegation discussed construction of ships for Transcaspian International Transport Route
16:57 HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering bags world’s largest liquid carbon dioxide carrier order
16:41 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
16:24 ONE starts a new direct service from Thailand to Hakata
15:59 Container transportation between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Alyat in HI’23 rose 2.9 times YoY
15:34 Port Houston container volumes down to 315,983 TEUs in June 2023
15:14 WinGD and Propulsion Analytics extend their collaboration to offer QUAD within WiDE
15:02 Ferry Baltiysk returns to Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line
14:40 Damen to supply Air Cavity System to Amisco for reduced emissions
14:23 MAN Energy Solutions starts developing retrofit solutions for medium-speed marine engines
14:15 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 2.4% in HI’23