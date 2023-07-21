2023 July 21 14:18

Capital Gas Ship Management announces the order of the two first-ever 22,000cbm LCO2 carrier newbuildings

The company expects the maritime transportation of CO2 to become a rapidly growing market

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. announces the order of the two first-ever state-of-the-art 22,000-cbm liquid CO2 (LCO2) carriers at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, S.Korea to be delivered in 2025-2026.



The order of two state-of-the-art, largest CO2 carriers ever contracted constitutes not only a historical milestone for the Capital Group (‘Capital), but for the industry as a whole. It also underscores the company’s commitment to playing a leading role in the global decarbonization efforts, as actions always speak louder than words. The company expects the maritime transportation of CO2 to become a rapidly growing market, in which it aims to hold the premier position.



These trailblazing vessels are designed to carry up to 22,000 cubic meters of liquified CO2 at -55 degrees Celsius, making them unparalleled in terms of capacity and functionality, while also boasting the capability to transport ammonia and LPG, setting a new standard in trading flexibility. They are also equipped with numerous energy-saving devices and have been prepared among others for LNG and other alternative propulsion fuels, while they are carbon capture and AMP (cold ironing) ready.



The specification of these vessels is the outcome of meticulous planning and innovative execution of the company’s technical team, embodying the company's commitment to in-house expertise and progressive thinking. In choosing Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for this ambitious project, the company reaffirms the importance Capital assigns in aligning with top-tier partners, who reflect its own commitment to excellence.



This investment in state-of-the-art technology marks another landmark in Capital’s strategic commitment to building a futureproof “energy transition” fleet, as Capital controls a fleet of 18 latest generation dual fuel (DF) LNG carriers equipped with two-stroke engines and a fleet of six DF/LNG Suezmaxes and six DF/LNG Aframaxes/LR2s.