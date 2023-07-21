  • Home
  • News
  • Carbon Sink partners with Rose Cay Maritime for advanced low-carbon maritime fuel logistics
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 21 11:23

    Carbon Sink partners with Rose Cay Maritime for advanced low-carbon maritime fuel logistics

    Carbon Sink's green methanol fuel provides low-emissions alternative to traditional shipping fuels

    Carbon Sink LLC, a pioneering green methanol manufacturer, and Rose Cay Maritime, LLC (RCM), an innovative Jones Act-compliant shipping company at the forefront of the energy transition, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to facilitate the maritime sector's shift towards low-carbon fuels, Carbon Sink said.

    The agreement outlines a plan for increasing green fuel production, transportation, bunkering and storage specifically tailored for the shipping sector. RCM's prowess in the low-carbon maritime fuel supply chain will provide Carbon Sink with a robust platform to seamlessly link its green methanol projects to customers by offering end-to-end logistic solutions. This collaboration will ensure a cost-effective, streamlined supply chain as Carbon Sink develops large-scale green methanol production facilities across the U.S.

    "Carbon Sink is a leader in the creation of state-of-the-art green methanol plants that will help drive a material shift in the shipping industry's decarbonization initiatives that aligns with Rose Cay's sustainability goals," Alex Parker, CEO of RCM, said. "Together, we look forward to providing much-needed green methanol production and supply chain solutions to meet growing demand from the ambitious decarbonization goals of the maritime industry."

    To date, more than 220 methanol-capable vessels are operating or under construction, representing an annual demand exceeding 6 million metric tons of green methanol. In November, Carbon Sink signed a letter of intent with global shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk to deliver 100,000 tonnes of green methanol annually from its debut plant. The plant is slated to commence production in 2027 and Maersk is expected to purchase the full volume of fuel produced, with options for future Carbon Sink facilities.

    Carbon Sink CEO Steve Meyer said of the agreement, "Rose Cay Maritime is the ideal partner to help Carbon Sink deliver our carbon-neutral fuels to our customers. Their industry knowledge and leadership in advancing the maritime energy transition will enable us to better serve the market as we expand our production capacity."

    Carbon Sink develops large-scale projects that convert industrial carbon dioxide streams into sustainable fuels and chemicals using commercially available technologies. The company offers carbon-neutral to carbon-negative solutions to chemical and transportation companies, helping them meet regulatory obligations and growing demand for sustainable products and services.

    Rose Cay Maritime provides essential energy supply-chain services to Fortune 100 companies and governments. RCM is leading the energy transition by transporting conventional and renewable fuels via its Jones Act-compliant fleet of U.S.-owned, built, and crewed vessels. Its management team and advisors include experts in maritime operations, safety, supply-chain logistics, data analytics, regulatory compliance, and strategic investments. RCM offers Jones Act compliant technical management, crewing, and supply chain logistics services. For more

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 21

12:31 LNG bunker barge ‘Clean Canaveral’ completes first LNG bunkering of cargo vessel at Port Canaveral
11:23 Carbon Sink partners with Rose Cay Maritime for advanced low-carbon maritime fuel logistics
11:02 DeloPorts’ grain terminal in Novorossiysk increased its HI’2023 throughput 1.7 times, YoY
10:27 High-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot put on regular line between Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt
10:03 ABS Board of Directors elects John McDonald President
09:29 Sevmorzavod shipyard to commence building first ships as part of USC in autumn 2024

2023 July 20

18:14 Orizzonte Sistemi Navali signs Framework Agreement with Italian Navy
17:48 Norwegian Cruise Line announces extensive enhancements to Norwegian Joy
17:16 LNG becomes cheaper than VLSFO
17:04 Results of Russian ports in Q2’23: infographics and analytics
16:45 Panama June bunker sales drop to nine-month low
16:23 E2open Ocean Shipping Index indicates continued reduction in cross-ocean shipment transit time across all major ocean routes
15:56 IHC Dredging receives a contract to supply a third Beaver® 65 DDSP cutter suction dredger to DACINCO
15:34 Northern Delivery Bill passed by State Duma in two readings
15:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 29, 2023
14:36 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in HI’2023 climbed by 8% YoY
14:13 CNC’s nine provinces feeder service debuts at Kochi Port in Japan
14:01 Australia imposed targeted sanctions on 35 Russian entities
13:42 PD Ports invests £23m in a new dredging vessel
13:25 Kalmar to supply 18 heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line
13:00 Gazprom Neft performed Russia’s first bunkering of a seagoing ship with biofuel
12:55 World first with ABS Class green methanol powered container vessel makes maiden voyage
11:58 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput down 5.5% to 220.7 million tonnes in H1 2023
11:33 Rosatomflot launches programme for repair of nuclear-powered icebreakers
10:29 Torqeedo creates two dedicated business units
10:09 Cosco Shipping provides service for Bangladesh's first large-scale wind power project
10:06 Throughput of Turkish ports in HI’23 totaled 260.9 million tonnes, down 4.6% YoY
09:44 Freire Shipyard signs contract to build an oceanographic research vessel for IFREMER
09:18 Oboronlogistics’ ferries Maria and Lavrenty started transporting passengers

2023 July 19

18:07 SeaVolt launches a first of a kind solar energy test platform
18:02 Pacific Fleet’s vessels left Vladivostok for joint Russian-Chinese naval drills Sever/Vzaimodeistviye-2023
17:40 Canada port strike resumes as union members reject wage agreement
17:20 30% of global shipping fleet needs tech upgrade for CII reporting
17:03 Krasnoye Sormovo and Iran’s delegation discussed construction of ships for Transcaspian International Transport Route
16:57 HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering bags world’s largest liquid carbon dioxide carrier order
16:41 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
16:24 ONE starts a new direct service from Thailand to Hakata
15:59 Container transportation between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Alyat in HI’23 rose 2.9 times YoY
15:34 Port Houston container volumes down to 315,983 TEUs in June 2023
15:14 WinGD and Propulsion Analytics extend their collaboration to offer QUAD within WiDE
15:02 Ferry Baltiysk returns to Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line
14:40 Damen to supply Air Cavity System to Amisco for reduced emissions
14:23 MAN Energy Solutions starts developing retrofit solutions for medium-speed marine engines
14:15 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 2.4% in HI’23
13:53 Finnlines takes delivery of the first hybrid Superstar freight-passenger vessel
13:34 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers 10th survey ship of Project 3330
13:12 Maersk enhances warehousing capability in Asia Pacific with ground-breaking of World Gateway 2 distribution center in Singapore
12:41 Fluor reaches significant milestone on LNG Canada project
12:13 Chengxi Shipyard inks deal for bulker pair with Huaxia Leasing
11:42 Mawani and Antwerp Port sign MoU to boost joint collaboration
11:23 Costa Сruises installs SpaceX’s Starlink wifi technology on its flagship Costa Toscana
10:45 Fincantieri launches the forward section of the second logistic support units Logistic Support Ship for Chantiers de l’Atlantique
10:31 Container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in HI’23 rose by 24% YoY to 429,987 TEU
10:04 Shipping line SeaLead opens a new office in Mumbai, India
09:26 Maersk opens its first own warehouse in Croatia
09:20 Port of Liepaja throughput in 6M’2023 fell by 7% Y-o-Y

2023 July 18

18:26 Maersk Tankers nominated for EY Sustainability Innovation Award with green tech business Njord
17:54 Admiralty Shipyards completed sea trials of ST-192-series refrigerator trawler Mekhanik Sizov
17:46 IMO and IAPH enhance ship-port cooperation
17:24 Regulatory Horizons Council publishes recommendations on the regulation of hydrogen fuel propulsion in maritime vessels