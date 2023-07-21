2023 July 21 11:23

Carbon Sink partners with Rose Cay Maritime for advanced low-carbon maritime fuel logistics

Carbon Sink's green methanol fuel provides low-emissions alternative to traditional shipping fuels



Carbon Sink LLC, a pioneering green methanol manufacturer, and Rose Cay Maritime, LLC (RCM), an innovative Jones Act-compliant shipping company at the forefront of the energy transition, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to facilitate the maritime sector's shift towards low-carbon fuels, Carbon Sink said.



The agreement outlines a plan for increasing green fuel production, transportation, bunkering and storage specifically tailored for the shipping sector. RCM's prowess in the low-carbon maritime fuel supply chain will provide Carbon Sink with a robust platform to seamlessly link its green methanol projects to customers by offering end-to-end logistic solutions. This collaboration will ensure a cost-effective, streamlined supply chain as Carbon Sink develops large-scale green methanol production facilities across the U.S.



"Carbon Sink is a leader in the creation of state-of-the-art green methanol plants that will help drive a material shift in the shipping industry's decarbonization initiatives that aligns with Rose Cay's sustainability goals," Alex Parker, CEO of RCM, said. "Together, we look forward to providing much-needed green methanol production and supply chain solutions to meet growing demand from the ambitious decarbonization goals of the maritime industry."



To date, more than 220 methanol-capable vessels are operating or under construction, representing an annual demand exceeding 6 million metric tons of green methanol. In November, Carbon Sink signed a letter of intent with global shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk to deliver 100,000 tonnes of green methanol annually from its debut plant. The plant is slated to commence production in 2027 and Maersk is expected to purchase the full volume of fuel produced, with options for future Carbon Sink facilities.



Carbon Sink CEO Steve Meyer said of the agreement, "Rose Cay Maritime is the ideal partner to help Carbon Sink deliver our carbon-neutral fuels to our customers. Their industry knowledge and leadership in advancing the maritime energy transition will enable us to better serve the market as we expand our production capacity."



Carbon Sink develops large-scale projects that convert industrial carbon dioxide streams into sustainable fuels and chemicals using commercially available technologies. The company offers carbon-neutral to carbon-negative solutions to chemical and transportation companies, helping them meet regulatory obligations and growing demand for sustainable products and services.



Rose Cay Maritime provides essential energy supply-chain services to Fortune 100 companies and governments. RCM is leading the energy transition by transporting conventional and renewable fuels via its Jones Act-compliant fleet of U.S.-owned, built, and crewed vessels. Its management team and advisors include experts in maritime operations, safety, supply-chain logistics, data analytics, regulatory compliance, and strategic investments. RCM offers Jones Act compliant technical management, crewing, and supply chain logistics services.