2023 July 21 10:27

High-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot put on regular line between Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt

Fort Peter I, the second catamaran in the series, will be put on the line in the near time

Fort Kronshlot, the lead high-speed passenger catamaran of Project 04580 Kotlin in a series of 10 units, built by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) was put on the regular line on 20 July 2023. The ship made the first voyage on the route between Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt resumed in 2021, according to the company’s Telegram.

Fort Kronshlot was laid down in spring 2022 and launched on 27 April 2023. The project focused on the development of tourism and recreation cluster ‘Land of Forts’ foresees the construction of 10 vessels by 2025 (Kotlin and Sommers design). The series is ordered by Neva Travel Company LLC .

The ship named Fort Peter I, the second catamaran in the series launched on May 24 will be put on the line in the near time, according to the statement.

The catamarans of Kotlin design are intended for operation on inland water ways and in coastal areas. They ships’ design lets them pass under the bridges of Saint-Petersburg and enter the Gulf of Finland.

Particulars of Project 04580 Kotlin catamaran: LOA – 32 m; BOA – 8.7 m; depth – 1.4 m; draft – 1.32 m; engines - 2х882 kW; seakeeping capability – up to 4 points; speed max – about 30 knots. Passenger capacity – up to 200 people (including individuals with disabilities), crew – 3; hull and superstructure – aluminum-magnesium alloy.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.