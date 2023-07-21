2023 July 21 09:29

Sevmorzavod shipyard to commence building first ships as part of USC in autumn 2024

First of all, it will build grain carriers which are in high demand today

Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), and Mikhail Razvozhayev, Governor of Sevastopol, visited the production facilities of Sevastopol Marine Plant named after Sergo Ordzhonikidze (Sevmorzavod shipyard) on 20 July 2023. They discussed the modernization and further loading of the shipyard, according to USC.

According to Mikhail Razvozhayev, he obtained confirmation of launching the construction of ships in Sevastopol in the near time. First of all, the shipyard will build grain carriers which are in high demand today. The construction will begin in autumn 2024.

According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, USC shipyards in Sevastopol are also important for construction of commercial and fishing ships. Besides, the base of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet is located there, hence the need to carry out repair and modernization of ships built for the fleet. USC head also said the shipyard would repair and build bulkers of 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes.

Large-block shipbuilding is possible for construction of multipurpose dry cargo carriers of mixed sea/river class. Construction of metal structures is planned at the Inkerman facilities, assembly of blocks – at the site with the upgraded dry dock.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, USC became the only shareholder of Sevmorzavod in summer 2023. The company’s authorised capital is RUB 1.01 billion.

Sevastopol Marine Plant named after Sergo Ordzhonikidze (Sevmorzavod shipyard) is the largest shipbuilding and ship repair company in Crimea and one of the largest industrial enterprises in the Azov-Black Sea Region. Over two centuries of its history the shipyard built over 500 ships and repaired over 5,000 units.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.