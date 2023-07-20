2023 July 20 17:48

Norwegian Cruise Line announces extensive enhancements to Norwegian Joy

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced today that Norwegian Joy will undergo enhancements in January 2024 to elevate the onboard guest experience with popular offerings, including a new Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa and Salon, expanded Vibe Beach Club, 24 new staterooms, redesigned Three-Bedroom The Haven Premier Owner’s Suites and more.

When Norwegian Joy emerges from the three-week dry dock taking place from Jan. 22, 2024 to Feb. 12, 2024, guests will have access to an elevated onboard spa experience with a brand-new Thermal Suite, soon-to-be the largest of the Breakaway-Plus class ships.



In an effort to continue to offer guests more choice of accommodations, the redesign will include repurposing a portion of the Observation Lounge to create 24 new balcony staterooms, as well as recategorizing 40 new spa balcony staterooms, which will include direct access to the Mandara Spa and the premiering Thermal Suite.

Norwegian Joy will resume sailings post dry dock on Feb. 13, 2024, when she embarks on an 11-Day Transatlantic voyage from Southampton, United Kingdom to Miami. In March 2024, the ship will cruise seven-day round-trip Caribbean voyages from Miami before sailing to Bermuda from New York for summer 2024.