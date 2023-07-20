2023 July 20 15:34

Northern Delivery Bill passed by State Duma in two readings

The document provides additional opportunities for accelerate modernization of transport infrastructure

The State Duma of the Russian Federation passed in the second and third readings a bill on Northern Delivery, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic wrote in its Telegram. The Ministry was involved in the document development together with the representatives of both chambers of the Federal Assembly, regions and the expert community.

“This law is among the most important steps to improve the system for delivering cargo of vital importance to the Arctic regions. With the active participation of parliamentarians and the North residents, a legal framework has been created for the introduction of new mechanisms that will reduce the cost of goods for the Far North residents, reduce delivery time, and increase the reliability of supplies,” said Alexey Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.

Among the main innovations are the creation of a unified system for managing Northern Delivery (the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic is the federal coordinator), a digital monitoring system, and the introduction of mechanisms to regulate prices for cargo transportation of priority cargo. It also provides additional opportunities for accelerated modernization of the transport infrastructure.

As of today, the Northern Delivery covers 25 regions of Russia with the population exceeding 3 million people. They receive about 3.4 million tonnes of cargo per year.