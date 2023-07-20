2023 July 20 14:36

Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in HI’2023 climbed by 8% YoY

Throughput of seaports rose by 7.3%

In January-June 2023, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 8%, year-on-year, to 8.19 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 7.3%, year-on-year, to 5.33 billion tonnes.

The volume of freight handled in June rose by 8.5% to 1.44 billion tonnes, the volume of freight handled by seaports rose by 7.9% to 931 million tonnes.

In 2022, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 0.9%, year-on-year, to 15.68 billion tonnes.