2023 July 20 10:06

Throughput of Turkish ports in HI’23 totaled 260.9 million tonnes, down 4.6% YoY

In January-June 2022, throughput of Turkish ports totaled 260.9 million tonnes, down 4.6% YoY, according to the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

In June, Turkish ports handled 45.2 million tonnes, down 0.1%, year-on-year.

The highest throughput in June 2023 was registered in the port of Kocaeli (7.15 million tonnes), Aliaga (6.89 million tonnes), Iskenderun (5.8 million tonnes), Tekirdag (4.44 million tonnes), Mersin (4.39 million tonnes). Turkey’s 10 largest ports handled 38.4 million tonnes which accounts for 84.8%.

Key export cargoes of Turkey are artificial cement (1.1 million tonnes), feldspar (552 thousand tonnes), other types of cement (480.7 thousand tonnes), diesel fuel (443 thousand tonnes), clinker (366 thousand tonnes).

Major directions of Turkish exports were USA (1.3 million tonnes), Italy (1.27 million tonnes), Izrael (878 thousand tonnes), Greece (794 thousand tonnes) and Spain (731 thousand tonnes).

Key import cargoes of Turkey are crude oil (2.8 million tonnes), coal (1.8 million tonnes), diesel fuel (1.6 million tonnes), metal scrap (1.37 million tonnes), wheat (1.1 million tonnes). Russia was the key supplier of coal, diesel fuel and wheat. Russia supplied a total of 8.3 million tonnes of cargo to Turkey. It is followed by Egypt (1.2 million tonnes), Iraq (1 million tonnes), Brazil (907 thousand tonnes) and Greece (892 thousand tonnes). For the first time in a very long time, Iraq is among the top five due to the recovery of oil supplies.