2023 July 19 15:59

Container transportation between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Alyat in HI’23 rose 2.9 times YoY

The total amount of cargo transportation by Marine Merchant Fleet of Turkmenistan increased by 31.4%

In January-June 2023, the total number of containers transported from the port of Turkmenbashi to the port of Alyat (Republic of Azerbaijan) amounted to 2362 TEU, which is 2.9 times more compared to the same period in 2022. Transit containers account for 41% of the total number of containers for 6 months of 2023, according to the Administration of the Turkmen Sea Fleet.

At present, the feeder vessel "Balkan" continues to carry out container transportation from the port of Turkmenbashi to the port of Alyat (Republic of Azerbaijan) and back, thereby increasing the volume of container transportation.

The total amount of cargo transportation in January-June 2023 by the vessels of the Marine Merchant Fleet increased by 31.4% compared to the same period in 2022 and amounted to 1150.50 thousand tons. Generally, the plan for cargo transportation for January-June 2023 completed by 132.2%.

Cargo turnover for January-June 2023 amounted to 476.838 mln.tn.km, which is 28.7% higher than the figures for the same period in 2022; the plan for cargo turnover for January- June was fulfilled by 230.8%.

Passenger turnover in January-June 2023 increased by 100.8% compared to the corresponding period in 2022 and amounted to 3.713 mln.passenger.km. The implementation of the plan amounted to 234.0%.

The Administration of the Turkmen Sea Fleet was established in 2010. In 2015, the management was transformed into the Marine Merchant Fleet Closed Joint Stock Company.

The shareholders of the company are the Turkmendenizderyayollary Agency, owns 70% of the shares, the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port owns 20% of the shares, the Deryayollary Production Association owns 9% of the shares, the "TM CELL" Closed Joint Stock Company owns 1% of the shares.

There are 20 ships in “Marine merchant fleet” CJSC. They are designed to transport oil and petroleum products, to transport cargo, to transport cars, to transport passengers, and to transport various types of dry cargo.