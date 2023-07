2023 July 19 16:24

ONE starts a new direct service from Thailand to Hakata

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced a new direct service - Thailand Hakata Express (”THX”).

THX will provide new direct connections as well as quicker transit-time with only 10 days from Laem Chabang to Hakata.

Port Rotation : Bangkok - Laem Chabang - Ho Chi Minh - Nansha - Hakata - Osaka - Kobe