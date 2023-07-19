2023 July 19 13:12

Maersk enhances warehousing capability in Asia Pacific with ground-breaking of World Gateway 2 distribution center in Singapore

A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) is strengthening its omnichannel-fulfilment capabilities in Singapore, with World Gateway 2, a brand new 1.1 million sq. ft. facility being built in Jurong West. The ground-breaking ceremony was held on July 19, 2023, and this distribution centre is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, according to the company's release.

Strategically located in the industrial area with direct access to major highway – Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), the facility has convenient access to Tuas Mega Port and Changi International Airport. It is also within close proximity to World Gateway 1, currently Singapore’s largest automated and customs bonded warehouse.

The new distribution centre is designed to have a capacity of 30,000 pallet Automated Storage & Retrieval System (AS/RS), with a large floorplate of 160,000 sq. ft. This multi-story facility will have a high ceiling with 11-metre clear height per floor, suitable for dense storage and automation. Equipped with ample loading bays and container parking places to manage peak season volumes, it caters to the booming e-commerce fulfilment needs, as well as offering logistics solutions for different industries, including Footwear & Apparel, Beauty & Wellness, Healthcare, Luxury Fashion products across Asia and the rest of the world.

Maersk’s World Gateway 2 regional distribution centre will increase Singapore’s capacity and capabilities to support omnichannel fulfilment in Southeast Asia. With extensive use of automation and robotics systems, it will be one of the most productive warehouses in Singapore, and will also create many skilled and high value jobs in technology, digitalisation, data analytics and e-commerce.



