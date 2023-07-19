2023 July 19 12:41

Fluor reaches significant milestone on LNG Canada project

With the arrival of the last module by ship from its fabrication yard in Zhuhai, China, Fluor Corporation announced that it has completed the module fabrication program on the LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada. This significant milestone marks the completion of a critical phase in the construction of a large terminal for the liquefication, storage and loading of liquified natural gas (LNG) for export to global markets.



Fluor, along with its joint venture partner JGC Corporation, is delivering multiple aspects of the LNG Canada project, including engineering, procurement, fabrication and delivery of modules, and construction of the project's infrastructure and utilities, marine structures and LNG storage tank.

The first major module, measuring 145 feet tall and weighing more than 5,000 tons was received in March 2022. Overall, a total of 215 modules of varying sizes have been received and are being set at the project site. The final module arrived yesterday morning.



LNG Canada is a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and Korea Gas Corporation. The project will have an initial capacity to produce 14 million tons of LNG per year. First shipment of LNG is scheduled for mid-decade.



