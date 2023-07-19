2023 July 19 11:23

Costa Сruises installs SpaceX’s Starlink wifi technology on its flagship Costa Toscana

Costa Cruises has announced the successful introduction on its flagship Costa Toscana of the next generation Wi-Fi connectivity with SpaceX's Starlink, the leader in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology, according to the company's release.

The new service is already operating, offering the best available Wi-Fi experience to Costa Toscana guests, as they explore some of the most interesting destinations in Western Mediterranean on one- week cruises. After Costa Toscana, SpaceX's innovative Starlink broadband service will be gradually extended to the rest of the Costa fleet, starting with Costa Smeralda, sister ship of the Costa Toscana. Installation on all ships of the Costa fleet is scheduled to be completed by December 2023.

The new service will improve communication between ships and shore offices, optimizing various aspects of ship operations, and ensuring a smoother and more efficient cruise experience.