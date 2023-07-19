2023 July 19 10:04

Shipping line SeaLead opens a new office in Mumbai, India

SeaLead has announced the opening of a new office in Mumbai, India, marking a strategic step in strengthening its presence in South Asia, according to the company's release.

The Mumbai office is expected to serve as a vital hub in SeaLead’s operations, meeting the growing needs of local customers with a range of solutions. Led by Shiva Mahadevan, Managing Director for South Asia and the Middle East, SeaLead, the new office will include a range of functions to support further growth.

The Mumbai office will not only augment SeaLead’s existing services but also present new opportunities for shippers in the region.

Currently, SeaLead operates two main services from the Western India region: WARM, connecting India’s key ports with Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia; and IDEA, which offers swift shipping solutions from key ports in India and the United Arab Emirates to East Africa. Further expansion is expected in the near future.



The new office opening comes with India currently forecast by the IMF to be the fastest growing major economy in 2023, with GDP set to grow 5.9%, driven by expanded trade activity as the country’s manufacturing sector grows. As the global supply chain evolves, there is rising confidence that India will become even more important alongside China in terms of global production.



Sea Lead Shipping Pte Ltd is a privately-owned global shipping line founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore. Sea Lead has a presence in 18 countries and is focused on enabling and simplifying international trade among major economies and between emerging markets.