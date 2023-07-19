2023 July 19 09:26

Maersk opens its first own warehouse in Croatia

Maersk, global provider of integrated logistics solutions, strengthens its footprint in Croatia with the opening of its first own multi-customer warehouse in the country, according to the company's release. Located less than 20 kilometers from the port of Rijeka in the northern part of the country, it ensures fast delivery times and efficient cargo handling.

This modern 12,000 sqm facility is another link in Maersk’s global network of 473 warehouses across all continents for resilient and flexible end-to-end supply chain solutions offered to customers. The warehouse became operational with global retail brand Maersk & Spencer as its first customer.



The new warehouse is a Class A type, with high security standards and is designed to minimise greenhouse gas emissions thanks to features like solar roof or LED lights reducing energy consumption. The facility has flexible pallet capacity and offers end-to-end solutions including Customs services, as well a wide range of additional value-adding services available. Additional benefit is the proximity of the future deepwater terminal, Rijeka Gateway.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs over 110,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.