2023 July 18 15:45

‘ME-GA-opti’ optimises combustion onboard LNG carrier newbuilding

The first LNG carrier in a series currently under construction by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in Korea has completed gas trials, according to MAN's release.

Originally ordered in Q2 2021 and scheduled for delivery in July 2023, the ship is powered by MAN B&W ME-GA dual-fuel engines capable of running on fuel oil and LNG, and comes with Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for emission reduction. MAN Energy Solutions furthermore reports that – as a first – the engine-control system sports a new control feature called ‘ME-GA opti’ for optimal engine operation through individual cylinder control.



ME-GA-opti’s intelligent functionality benefits engine performance in several ways, including by:

ensuring optimised conditions for the combustion process by reducing the influences of ambient temperature, pressure and humidity that can influence Otto-cycle engines;

enabling maximum and stable gas potential for the engine;

reducing fuel-ratio control activation – MEGA-opti is able to adapt the engine’s running conditions as the combustion moves towards the pre-ignition limit.



Based on the well-proven MAN B&W dual-fuel design with minimal installation requirements, the MAN B&W ME-GA uses an efficient ignition concept and unique gas-admission system that delivers safe and reliable operation.

The ME-GA furthermore features minimal operational costs, simple supply and purging concepts, and low maintenance costs for its fuel-gas supply system. It joins the well-established ME-GI Diesel-cycle engine in MAN Energy Solutions’ two-stroke-engine portfolio, which now offers both low- and high-pressure, dual-fuel solutions for operation on LNG.