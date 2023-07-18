  • Home
  • 2023 July 18 14:10

    MAN receives an order from UZMAR Shipyards for four marine propulsion engines for Svitzer’s TRAnsverse Tug newbuilds

    UZMAR Shipyards in Turkey has placed an order for four of MAN’s latest variant 12V175D-MM marine propulsion engines for global tug operator, Svitzer. Each shipset consists of 2 × 2,400 kW-rated engines and will provide mechanical propulsion power for the TRAnsverse tugs, according to MAN's release.

    MAN Energy Solutions’ production facility in Frederikshavn, Denmark will supply the engines directly to UZMAR with deliveries respectively scheduled for November and December 2023, while vessel completions are planned for late 2024. Upon handover, the tugs will enter service as part of Svitzer’s Australian fleet.

    As part of its decarbonisation strategy, Svitzer is gradually introducing new, low-emission fuel types into its operations. The new engines will provide the opportunity to run on HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil), which can bring tank-to-wake carbon emissions to zero.
     
    MAN Energy Solutions has developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. Available in three variants of 12-, 16- and 20-cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 Kilowatts and is optimised for propelling ferries, offshore support ships, tugs and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as superyachts, planing yachts and naval marine applications are also served by additional engine variants.

    The 175D is also an extremely eco-friendly engine, having been designed from the outset for low fuel consumption, coupled with compliance to the latest exhaust-gas-emission standards and considering as well future-fuel requirements where it is already cleared for operation on biofuels, such as FAME and HVO.

2023 July 18

