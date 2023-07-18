2023 July 18 12:10

Seaports of Azerbaijan H1 volume rose 9.6% to 6.3 million tonnes

International transit cargo accounted for 82.4% of the half-year throughput



The seaports of Azerbaijan handled 6.328 million tonnes of different cargoi n January-June 2023, which represents a 9.6% increase on the same period a year before, Interfax-Azerbaijan reports citing the State Statistics Committee.



Of the total volume of 5,211,800 tonnes handled at the country’s ports, 82.4% accounted for international transit cargo, 17.6% - domestic cargo. The ports have seen a 3% decline year-on-year in handling transit cargo.



There are 273,300 tonnes of cargo remained in the ports of Azerbaijan as of July 1, 2023, the State Statistics Committee showed



In 2022, the country’s seaports handled 11,750,600 tonnes (+32.4%).



The Azerbaijani ports of Baku, Astara, Lenkoran and Sumgayit are all located on the coast of the Caspian Sea. The Baku port has large oil bulk terminals in Dubendi and Sangachal. In addition, a ferry terminal on the territory of new Baku Sea International Port in Alyat village was commissioned into service in 2014. Four years later a Ro-Ro terminal was launched.