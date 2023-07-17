2023 July 17 16:33

Coal India, port and agency plan $1.46 bln water transport corridor - Reuters

Coal India Ltd, a government-owned port and a state waterways body, are together considering investing up to 120 billion rupees ($1.46 billion) to set up an industrial water transport corridor in the country's east, two government sources said, according to Reuters.

State-backed Coal India, Paradip Port Authority and the Inland Waterways Authority of India recently drew up a plan for a corridor that could potentially carry 12 to 15 million tonnes of cargo by 2030, they said.