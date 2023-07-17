2023 July 17 15:46

OCI Global completes the first ever green methanol bunkering at Port of Ulsan, Korea

Yesterday, OCI Global successfully bunkered the world’s first green methanol fueled container ship with OCI HyFuels ISCC certified green methanol, establishing green methanol as the low-carbon fuel catalyzing the decarbonization of the shipping industry, according to the company's release.

The bunkering operation marks the start of the ship’s maiden voyage, which will see it sail from Ulsan to Copenhagen, bunkering in Singapore, Egypt, and Rotterdam en route.



The journey will be a catalyst for future green methanol bunkering and will see the ship re-fueled with OCI Hyfuels’ green methanol at key global ports, positioning OCI as the first commercial bunker operator of green methanol at global scale.

The successful bunkering is a testament to the collaboration of the partners including the Ulsan Port Authority, Maersk and transportation and storage partner, Odfjell SE, with the support of the Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.