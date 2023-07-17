2023 July 17 14:18

Dynacom places order for eco-friendly VLCC duo at DSIC

Dynacom Tankers Management, owned by Greek shipping tycoon George Procopiou, has placed an order for two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) at Dalian Shipbuilding (DSIC), according to Offshore Energy.



As informed, the company signed the contract for the construction of two 307,000-ton ships with the Chinese shipbuilder on 14 July.

According to DSIC, the total length of the vessels will be about 333 meters, the molded width 60 meters, and the molded depth will be 30 meters. The VLCCs will incorporate environmentally friendly features to meet the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III.

This type of ship was independently developed and designed by Dalian Shipbuilding. The company delivered two 307,000 -ton VLCCs to Dynacom in 2022. The VLCCs signed this time are a continuous upgrade of the previous ship type, Dalian noted.

After the signing of the contract, the construction is scheduled to take place at DSIC’s Tianjin shipyard. Tianjin currently holds orders for twenty ships of various types, and the delivery has been scheduled by 2027.

The announcement comes on the back of Procopiou’s recent order for ten Kamsarmax bulk carriers at Hengli Shipbuilding (Dalian) Co. The order was placed by Procopiou’s Sea Traders.



According to DSIC, the construction contract means that the Chinese shipbuilder has taken the lead in breaking the global VLCC order shortage in recent years and returning to the field of VLCC construction. Dynacom has become the first international shipowner to place an order for VLCC this year.

In April this year, the two companies inked a deal for ten 115,000-ton product oil tankers.