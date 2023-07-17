  • Home
  • News
  • King Abdulaziz Port docks largest containership to date
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 17 11:42

    King Abdulaziz Port docks largest containership to date

    King Abdulaziz Port has received the largest container vessel in its history with the arrival of Hapag Lloyd-owned Berlin Express, a 23,664-TEU carrier measuring 400 meters in length, 61 meters in width, and 16 meters in draught, according to Mawani's release.

    Part of a new class of containerships deployed for the first time by the German shipping liner, the LNG dual-fuel propelled vessel called at the Dammam port on the AG3 cargo service, which connects the Arabian Gulf hub with Port Kelang, Singapore, Shekou, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Ningbo, Shanghai, Qingdao, Busan, Sohar, Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, Hamad, and Jubail.

    King Abdulaziz Port has fast-acquired a remarkable reputation within the global maritime landscape for its world-class facilities and operational efficiency, making it a go-to destination in the age of ever-expanding global trade. With recent infrastructure upgrades that include the installation of three state-of-the-art quay cranes, the Kingdom’s northern trade gateway is pivotal to the country’s ambitions of becoming a global logistics hub at the intersection of three major continents as listed out in the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

    The Dammam port had earlier welcomed CMA CGM SYMI, making it the first LNG powered containership to berth at the Kingdom’s East Coast. The mega vessel boasts a capacity of 15,400 TEUs, a length of 366 meters, a width of 51 meters, and a draught of 16 meters.

Другие новости по темам: Mawani  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 17

16:33 Coal India, port and agency plan $1.46 bln water transport corridor - Reuters
16:02 Samsung Heavy Industries wins $3.1 bil. order for 16 container ships
15:46 OCI Global completes the first ever green methanol bunkering at Port of Ulsan, Korea
15:31 Arbitration court rules Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard to pay a penalty of RUB 218 million to the Ministry of Defense
14:40 TecPlata welcomes ZIM’s Patagonia Express Service
14:18 Dynacom places order for eco-friendly VLCC duo at DSIC
13:40 United Nations poised to begin transfer of 1 million barrels of oil from decaying tanker in Red Sea
13:03 Hoegh Autoliners orders four more ammonia-ready Aurora class vessels
12:30 ADNOC plans to merge Borouge and Borealis
12:03 Banle Energy carries out first biofuel bunker supply in Hong Kong
11:42 King Abdulaziz Port docks largest containership to date
11:25 Bunker sales volumes in Singapore slip back in June 2023
10:31 World Fuel Services completes first LNG bunkering in China for Hapag-Lloyd
09:43 CPV continues to beef up its fleet of handling equipment

2023 July 16

16:18 APS and Brazilian CSN ink MoU within the scope of the global gateway initiative
15:26 Hanwha Ocean named prime bidder for two new Navy frigates
14:08 First shipyard workers’ labor union set up at Samsung Heavy Industries
13:11 Gross revenue for ISU members fell to US$ 241 million
12:03 Brazil and Singapore start-up partnership between Cubo Maritime and PIER71
10:41 Himalaya Shipping takes delivery of 5th LNG dual-fuel bulker from NTS

2023 July 15

16:17 Pan Ocean names new LNG bunkering vessel chartered by Shell
15:31 Brazil and Singapore start-up partnership between Cubo Maritime and PIER71
14:53 Transworld and Fleet Management form ship management JV
13:02 The cruise terminal of the Old City Harbour awarded the international Green Key certificate
11:49 The arrival of an Ocean Network Express' box ship in Hamburg slated for today, July 15
10:35 MHI concludes MOU with FNT of Germany to provide integrated management software for data centers

2023 July 14

20:23 PortNews’ Week 28 headlines summary
18:06 MOL car carrier Galaxy Ace cooperates with Port of Nagoya Public Aquarium for loggerhead turtle migration research
17:41 Dynagas LNG Partners LP announces new time charters for two LNG carriers
17:20 DB Schenker and Volvo Cars reduce emissions in ocean freight
17:03 Chinese shipyard newbuilding orders up 68% in the H1
16:45 Singapore ship causes dock collapse at Vietnam port
16:25 Tentative agreement reached between the BCMEA and ILWU Canada
15:25 Costa Rica inaugurates two new container scanners at Moin Terminal
14:25 MOLGAS Group announces first multi-truck-to-ship LNG bunker delivery at Port of Algeciras
14:22 Northern Alliance adds a used tugboat to its fleet of 11 vessels
13:58 MAN Energy Solutions completes first ammonia engine test
13:16 First FSU successfully delivered to Bechevinskaya Bay in Kamchatka
12:48 Gorodets Shiprepair & Shipbuilding dockyard launches the fifth RKO-class trailing dredger "Tobol"
12:32 Flemish ports acquire European Hydrogen Valley status
11:40 North Sea Port freight transhipment down 11% in H1 2023
11:20 Shearwater GeoServices to conduct innovative streamer & node survey for OMV (Norge) AS
10:50 NYK to build its sixth LPG dual-fuel very large LPG / ammonia carrier
10:38 Port of Long Beach container volumes down 28.5% in June 2023
09:56 Lena Shipping deploys 150 vessels for transportation of ‘Northern deliveries’ loads

2023 July 13

18:01 ProZero Workboats announces sale of 15m vessel to Nord University, Norway
17:41 Celsius’ newest dual-fuel LNG carrier named in South Korea
17:16 Clarksons Offshore Index hits nine-year high
16:44 Svitzer awarded Alexandroupolis LNG terminal contract with Gastrade
16:35 Mabanaft participates in a voluntary hearing with a public authority for the construction of ammonia import terminal in the Port of Hamburg
16:05 European shipping emissions hit three year rise
16:00 Russian Gov’t approves the New Composite Materials comprehensive scientific and technical programme
15:44 Jeddah Islamic Port container throughput up 16% to 473,676 TEUs in June 2023
15:40 Russian seaports H1 volume rises 10.5% (expanded version)
15:02 NYK to commence operation of crew transport vessel for Ishikari Bay new port offshore wind farm
14:45 Saudi Ports post 6.79% growth in June container volumes
14:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 28, 2023
14:10 Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin gives additional instructions on the NSR development
13:20 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives order for 12 units of LNG fuel gas supply system
12:52 MOL to join Port of Newcastle's Clean Energy Precinct construction project in Australia