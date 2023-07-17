2023 July 17 12:03

Banle Energy carries out first biofuel bunker supply in Hong Kong

Marine fuels firm Banle Energy has carried out its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend in Hong Kong, according to Ship & Bunker.

The firm recently delivered a B24 blend containing 24% biofuel to the tanker Pacific Joy at berth in Hong Kong, partnering with ASB Biodiesel and Seven Seas Oil, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Saybolt provided inspection and testing services monitoring the delivery.

Shipping companies are increasingly taking on biofuel bunker blends as a means of cutting net GHG emissions in the short term without needing to buy new green ships. Demand for these blends is likely to continue rising in the next few years, but supply constraints may become a problem after that, with several other industries also keen to take on biofuels.