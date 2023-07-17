2023 July 17 09:43

CPV continues to beef up its fleet of handling equipment

Overall, the stevodore plans to purchase 73 units of equipment this year





Image source: CPV Telegram Messenger



Now the new equipment is waiting for the final stage of registration formalities at the federal technical supervisor Gostekhnadzor. After the procedure the equipment will enter service at the multipurpose and container terminals of the port.



16 and 35-tonne forklifts are designed to handle general cargo. CPV uses them primarily for handling heavy metal slabs and coils. Reachstackers will be busy loading / unloading containers.



The purchase of new equipment is part of the CPV expansion strategy. Until 2025, the terminal operator will purchase more than 170 units of equipment, 73 of them this year, including: 20 RTG cranes, 3 STS cranes, 14 loaders, one terminal tructor, 29 tractors with semi-trailers and those newly acquired six reachstackers.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating Russia’s largest multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2022, container throughput at CPV terminals rose 1.4%, year-on-year, to 768,000 TEU.