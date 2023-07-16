  • Home
  • News
  • Gross revenue for ISU members fell to US$ 241 million
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 16 13:11

    Gross revenue for ISU members fell to US$ 241 million

    The 2022 ISU statistics show a historic low level of LOF cases – 26 for ISU members – generating income of US$ 66 million

    Key figures:
    • Gross revenue for ISU members – US$ 241 million (2021, US$ 391 million)
    • 149 services provided (2021, 189 services)
    • Lloyd’s Open Form (LOF) – 26 cases (2021, 29). LOF revenue down at US$ 66 million (2021, US$ 122 million)
    • Wreck removal income – US$ 55 million from 32 services (2021, US$ 108 million from 56 services)

    All numbers are gross income from which all the contractors’ costs must be paid. Numbers are for income in the year received not the year when the service was provided.

    ISU President, Captain Nicholas Sloane, said: “The 2022 ISU statistics show a 38 per cent decrease in the income received by our members compared with the previous year. Emergency Response services generated US$ 166 million split between LOF, US$ 66 million and other contracts, $100 million.

    “Wreck removal income has nearly halved, dropping from US$ 108 to US$ 55 million. Economic conditions are challenging and activity and income for our industry is volatile year-on-year. The general trend towards a smaller number of larger and more complex cases enhances that annual variability.

    “The numbers in this survey reflect the period when the world was still fully contending with the Covid pandemic which made operations and logistics more challenging. Throughout those difficult times ISU members showed time and again their problem solving and willingness to overcome obstacles to provide services to their clients, the shipowners, and their insurers. And, taken alongside the ISU’s pollution prevention statistics, these numbers demonstrate a dynamic industry which, in most years, performs some 200 salvage services.

    The 2022 ISU statistics show a historic low level of LOF cases – 26 for ISU members – generating income of US$ 66 million. Revenue from LOF cases amounted to 40 per cent of all emergency response revenue and LOF cases accounted for 21 per cent of emergency response cases in 2022. SCOPIC revenue at US$ 21 million in 2022 was down from US$ 42 million previously.

    Revenue in 2022 from operations conducted under contracts other than LOF was US$ 100 million. The average revenue from each non-LOF contract was therefore US$ 813,000.

    Wreck removal is an important source of income for members of the ISU and in 2022 there was US$ 55 million from 32 operations (23 per cent of the total income) which was dramatically down on 2021’s US$ 108 million from 56 operations (28 per cent of the total income) .

    Captain Sloane added: “Professional salvors protect the environment, reduce risk and mitigate loss. They also keep trade moving – which is demonstrated so clearly when there are large containership cases. We continue to work closely with key stakeholders to ensure that there is continued global provision of professional salvage services.”

    The ISU statistics are collected from all ISU members by a professional third party, which aggregates and analyses them. The statistics do not include the revenues of non-ISU members but are the only formal measure of the state of the marine salvage industry. The statistics are for income received in the relevant year but that can include revenue relating to services provided in previous years and there can be an element of “time lag”. The statistics are for gross revenues from which all of the salvors’ costs must be met.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 16

16:18 APS and Brazilian CSN ink MoU within the scope of the global gateway initiative
15:26 Hanwha Ocean named prime bidder for two new Navy frigates
14:08 First shipyard workers’ labor union set up at Samsung Heavy Industries
13:11 Gross revenue for ISU members fell to US$ 241 million
12:03 Brazil and Singapore start-up partnership between Cubo Maritime and PIER71
10:41 Himalaya Shipping takes delivery of 5th LNG dual-fuel bulker from NTS

2023 July 15

16:17 Pan Ocean names new LNG bunkering vessel chartered by Shell
15:31 Brazil and Singapore start-up partnership between Cubo Maritime and PIER71
14:53 Transworld and Fleet Management form ship management JV
13:02 The cruise terminal of the Old City Harbour awarded the international Green Key certificate
11:49 The arrival of an Ocean Network Express' box ship in Hamburg slated for today, July 15
10:35 MHI concludes MOU with FNT of Germany to provide integrated management software for data centers

2023 July 14

20:23 PortNews’ Week 28 headlines summary
18:06 MOL car carrier Galaxy Ace cooperates with Port of Nagoya Public Aquarium for loggerhead turtle migration research
17:41 Dynagas LNG Partners LP announces new time charters for two LNG carriers
17:20 DB Schenker and Volvo Cars reduce emissions in ocean freight
17:03 Chinese shipyard newbuilding orders up 68% in the H1
16:45 Singapore ship causes dock collapse at Vietnam port
16:25 Tentative agreement reached between the BCMEA and ILWU Canada
15:25 Costa Rica inaugurates two new container scanners at Moin Terminal
14:25 MOLGAS Group announces first multi-truck-to-ship LNG bunker delivery at Port of Algeciras
14:22 Northern Alliance adds a used tugboat to its fleet of 11 vessels
13:58 MAN Energy Solutions completes first ammonia engine test
13:16 First FSU successfully delivered to Bechevinskaya Bay in Kamchatka
12:48 Gorodets Shiprepair & Shipbuilding dockyard launches the fifth RKO-class trailing dredger "Tobol"
12:32 Flemish ports acquire European Hydrogen Valley status
11:40 North Sea Port freight transhipment down 11% in H1 2023
11:20 Shearwater GeoServices to conduct innovative streamer & node survey for OMV (Norge) AS
10:50 NYK to build its sixth LPG dual-fuel very large LPG / ammonia carrier
10:38 Port of Long Beach container volumes down 28.5% in June 2023
09:56 Lena Shipping deploys 150 vessels for transportation of ‘Northern deliveries’ loads

2023 July 13

18:01 ProZero Workboats announces sale of 15m vessel to Nord University, Norway
17:41 Celsius’ newest dual-fuel LNG carrier named in South Korea
17:16 Clarksons Offshore Index hits nine-year high
16:44 Svitzer awarded Alexandroupolis LNG terminal contract with Gastrade
16:35 Mabanaft participates in a voluntary hearing with a public authority for the construction of ammonia import terminal in the Port of Hamburg
16:05 European shipping emissions hit three year rise
16:00 Russian Gov’t approves the New Composite Materials comprehensive scientific and technical programme
15:44 Jeddah Islamic Port container throughput up 16% to 473,676 TEUs in June 2023
15:40 Russian seaports H1 volume rises 10.5% (expanded version)
15:02 NYK to commence operation of crew transport vessel for Ishikari Bay new port offshore wind farm
14:45 Saudi Ports post 6.79% growth in June container volumes
14:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 28, 2023
14:10 Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin gives additional instructions on the NSR development
13:20 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives order for 12 units of LNG fuel gas supply system
12:52 MOL to join Port of Newcastle's Clean Energy Precinct construction project in Australia
12:21 10 of the world’s busiest 13 ocean freight lanes cut CO2 emissions in Q1 2023
12:01 Clarksons: 44 pct of ships ordered in H1 are alternatively fueled
11:42 LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin marks 100th LNG bunkering
11:20 TFG Marine starts marine fuel supply operations in Los Angeles
10:49 Fishery agency names Andrey Yakovlev new deputy head to oversee fishing fleet and ports
10:41 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 5% in June 2023
09:53 Half-year container traffic on the North Caucasus Railway’s network rose 18.9% to 99,000 TEUs

2023 July 12

18:06 PIL adds Callao to West Coast South America service
17:53 New Karakurt-class fast attack craft commissioned into service with Russian Navy
17:36 The first ME-GA engine completes gas trials aboard an LNG carrier built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for Knutsen OAS Shipping
17:33 Russia approved the accession of Turkmenistan to the agreement on the ITC "North-South"
17:23 Port of Helsinki H1, 2023 volume down 8.6%
17:16 Ocean Network Express launches LUX Service, connecting Europe and South America
17:02 European Parliament adopts new rules for the greener maritime fuels