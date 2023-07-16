2023 July 16 10:41

Himalaya Shipping takes delivery of 5th LNG dual-fuel bulker from NTS

Bermuda-based bulk carrier company Himalaya Shipping has taken delivery of the fifth liquified natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel 210,000 dwt newcastlemax newbuild from New Times Shipbuilding (NTS).



As disclosed, the delivery ceremony took place today (14 July) at the company’s yard in China. The vessel Mount Matterhorn, which is the fifth out of twelve new 210,000 dwt bulkers, was launched in April this year.



The ships in this series will be fitted with scrubbers allowing them to run on high-sulfur fuel oil as well as LNG and low-sulfur fuel oil with the design that will also allow for future conversion to next-generation fuels.



The vessels will be fitted with ABB’s shaft generators with a power-take-off (PTO) solution, comprising new drive systems and permanent magnet technology.



The ships will run on MAN ME-GI high-pressure LNG dual-fuel engine, which in combination with in-line shaft generator the concept offers low methane slip.



Mount Matterhorn will now start a 32-to-38-month time charter plus an option for 11 to 13 months, Himalaya noted.



“We are excited to take delivery of the fifth vessel, which is chartered to a leading commodity trading house. The shipyard has again delivered a high-quality vessel slightly ahead of schedule. Mount Matterhorn will add another state-of-the-art vessel to the youngest dry bulk fleet on the water today. The Himalaya ships, which can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 43%1, are prepared to meet and benefit from more environmental regulations coming into force,” said Herman Billung, contracted CEO of Himalaya Shipping.



To remind, the fourth vessel in this series, Mount Blanc, was delivered in May this year, while the first two vessels, Mount Norefjell and Mount Ita, were delivered in March. The third vessel, Mount Etna, joined Himalaya’s fleet in April.