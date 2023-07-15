The arrival of an Ocean Network Express' box ship in Hamburg slated for today, July 15
The "ONE Innovation", the largest container ship of the shipping company ONE - Ocean Network Express, will arrive in Hamburg on the 15th of July.
"The shipping company's decision to call at the Port of Hamburg with its most modern ship shows that we have done our homework. For example, the terminal operators have state-of-the-art container gantry cranes to efficiently unload and load a ship of this size. In addition, shore power systems are currently being installed at the container terminals in the Port of Hamburg to make the ships' laytime more environmentally friendly," says Axel Mattern, CEO of Port of Hamburg Marketing.
The "ONE Innovation" itself also ensures a better environmental balance. The modern design, which aims to maximise cargo capacity and minimise fuel consumption, succeeds in significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions. The vessel is equipped with a bow windshield, an energy saving device and an exhaust gas cleaning system to meet IMO emission regulations. It is the first of six new Megamax vessels to join ONE's core fleet.
"With the 'ONE Innovation', our most modern container ship is coming to Hamburg. With the new series, we want to pave the way for a sustainable development of global logistics. Our 'Green Vision' aims to achieve a net zero balance by 2050. This helps city ports like Hamburg in particular," says Jan Holst, Managing Director Germany at ONE.
The ship will be deployed in the Asia-Europe service (liner service FE3) of the shipping company THE Alliance (THEA). It will thus be a regular guest in the Port of Hamburg.