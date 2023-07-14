2023 July 14 17:41

Dynagas LNG Partners LP announces new time charters for two LNG carriers

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, an owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, entered into the following new time charter party agreements with Rio Grande LNG, LLC, a subsidiary of NextDecade Corporation, adding approximately $270 million to its existing revenue backlog:

-The 2007 built LNG carrier “Clean Energy” has been employed for a time charter period of about 2 years, commencing between March – May 2026 following the expiration of the existing Time Charter to SEFE Marketing & Trading.

-The 2013 built LNG carrier “Arctic Aurora” has been employed for a time charter period of about 7 years, commencing between September – November 2026 following the expiration of the existing Time Charter to Equinor ASA.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP. is a master limited partnership which owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.