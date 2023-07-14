2023 July 14 16:25

Tentative agreement reached between the BCMEA and ILWU Canada

The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) has announced that the Parties have reached a tentative agreement on a new 4-year deal that recognizes the skills and efforts of B.C.’s waterfront workforce, according to BCMEA's release.

The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by both Parties, and subsequently, details of the agreement will not be released at this time.

The BCMEA is committed to working closely with ILWU Canada and their Locals and supply chain partners to safely resume operations as soon as possible.