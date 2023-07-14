2023 July 14 14:25

MOLGAS Group announces first multi-truck-to-ship LNG bunker delivery at Port of Algeciras

The MOLGAS Group has announced it successfully conducted an LNG commissioning and bunkering operation at the Port of Algeciras, Spain, according to Ship & Bunker.

This operation marked a milestone as the first Multi Truck to Ship LNG bunker delivery at the port. The operation saw the unloading of three LNG trucks simultaneously, followed by an additional three trucks, totalling six LNG trucks.



Such multi-truck bunkering operations can be performed with up to four trucks simultaneous, MOLGAS Group added.

LNG as marine fuel has been growing in popularity in recent years, with LNG bunker advocates Society for Gas as Marine Fuel (SGMF) reporting there are currently 426 LNG-powered ships in operation.